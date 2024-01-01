Urban Company

News and Trends

Titan Capital Winners Fund Closes at INR 333 Cr

The fund will focus on investing in follow-on rounds of breakout companies from its seed portfolio, using high-signal data to make strategic, informed investments.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Titan Capital Winners Fund Secures INR 200 Cr with Snapdeal Founders as Anchor Investors

The Fund will invest exclusively in follow-on rounds of breakout companies from its seed portfolio, utilising high-signal data to make informed investment decisions.

News and Trends

Dharana Capital Invests INR 400 Cr in Urban Company

Founder and Managing Partner of Dharana Capital, Vamsi Duvvuri, will join Urban Company's board as a Non-Executive Director.

News and Trends

Ola, Uber, Three Others Rated Zero On Fairwork's Gig Workers Condition Index

The annual report of Fairwork India reveals the hard-sad reality of gig economy of the country