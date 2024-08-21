The Fund will invest exclusively in follow-on rounds of breakout companies from its seed portfolio, utilising high-signal data to make informed investment decisions.

Titan Capital Winners Fund, spearheaded by Snapdeal co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, announced that it has raised its targeted corpus of INR 200 crore. The duo is anchoring the fund as its largest investor, underscoring their commitment to nurturing high-potential startups.

The Fund will invest exclusively in follow-on rounds of breakout companies from its seed portfolio, utilising high-signal data to make informed investment decisions. "With the Titan Capital Winners Fund, we can more significantly support the founders of our portfolio companies in subsequent rounds of capital raises, further strengthening Titan Capital's partnership with them," Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal stated in a release.

The Titan Capital Winners Fund is geared towards investing in tech-enabled businesses led by visionary founders and management teams who are building category-defining companies. The fundraising achievement was completed in under six months and attracted a diverse group of limited partners (LPs). These include notable family offices, CEOs and founders of leading companies, and key figures from the venture capital landscape.

Additionally, Titan Capital plans to include a select number of LPs through an optional greenshoe, providing further opportunities for investment. The fund's management team is headed by Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, with Chetan Rana serving as the chief financial officer (CFO).

Since its inception in 2011, Titan Capital has supported over 250 companies, with its seed investments encompassing notable names such as Urban Company, MamaEarth, OfBusiness, Razorpay, Unicommerce, and Ola Cabs.