Get All Access for $5/mo

Titan Capital Winners Fund Secures INR 200 Cr with Snapdeal Founders as Anchor Investors The Fund will invest exclusively in follow-on rounds of breakout companies from its seed portfolio, utilising high-signal data to make informed investment decisions.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Rohit Bansal and Kunal Bahl

Titan Capital Winners Fund, spearheaded by Snapdeal co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, announced that it has raised its targeted corpus of INR 200 crore. The duo is anchoring the fund as its largest investor, underscoring their commitment to nurturing high-potential startups.

The Fund will invest exclusively in follow-on rounds of breakout companies from its seed portfolio, utilising high-signal data to make informed investment decisions. "With the Titan Capital Winners Fund, we can more significantly support the founders of our portfolio companies in subsequent rounds of capital raises, further strengthening Titan Capital's partnership with them," Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal stated in a release.

The Titan Capital Winners Fund is geared towards investing in tech-enabled businesses led by visionary founders and management teams who are building category-defining companies. The fundraising achievement was completed in under six months and attracted a diverse group of limited partners (LPs). These include notable family offices, CEOs and founders of leading companies, and key figures from the venture capital landscape.

Additionally, Titan Capital plans to include a select number of LPs through an optional greenshoe, providing further opportunities for investment. The fund's management team is headed by Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, with Chetan Rana serving as the chief financial officer (CFO).

Since its inception in 2011, Titan Capital has supported over 250 companies, with its seed investments encompassing notable names such as Urban Company, MamaEarth, OfBusiness, Razorpay, Unicommerce, and Ola Cabs.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Technology

Meet AI powered startup disrupting the trillion dollar entertainment IP sector

Back in 2020, CEO and co-founder Inder Phull met with Grammy nominated deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin, who helped accelerate Pixelynx and KOR Protocol to what it is today.

By Benjamin Jones
News and Trends

World Entrepreneur Day 2024: Lessons Learnt By Start-up Founders

August 21 is celebrated as World Entrepreneur Day to commemorate the spirit and hard work behind building start-ups that are on their way to bring the next big idea to the front

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

How Govt Support Is Strengthening MSMEs Connection In India

The sector contributes around 30 per cent to India's GDP and accounts for nearly 45 per cent of the country's exports. They generate over 110 million jobs, offering significant employment at lower capital costs than large industries

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

EV Market Grows Quickly, But Some Start-ups Struggle To Survive

With efforts by industry and government on ground to meet the target of 30 per cent share of EVs in new sales by 2030, this ambition seems to be falling off the chart for Tork Motors.

By Priyanka Tanwer
By Sherin Shibu