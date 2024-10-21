The fund will focus on investing in follow-on rounds of breakout companies from its seed portfolio, using high-signal data to make strategic, informed investments.

Titan Capital Winners Fund, a SEBI-registered Category-II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), has announced the final close of its fund at INR 333 crore. Initially set at INR 200 crore in August 2024, the fund attracted increased investor interest, leading the firm to exercise its greenshoe option and raise additional commitments.

The fund is anchored by Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, renowned pioneers in India's startup ecosystem, who have a proven track record of investing in over 280 companies since 2011. As the largest investors in the fund, they aim to continue supporting founders in their ventures, further solidifying their role as pivotal figures in the startup landscape.

Managing the fund alongside Bahl and Bansal is a highly experienced team. Chetan Rana, CFO of the fund, brings significant expertise from his time at WestBridge Capital, Edelweiss Financial Group, and various Big 4 firms. Shiv Kapoor, Vice President, boasts over a decade of experience in the startup ecosystem, having worked with Dropbox in the US and Urban Company in India.

Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal said, "We are grateful for the overwhelming interest we've received from investors for the Titan Capital Winners Fund. Through this fund, we will back about 20 tech-enabled businesses with an average cheque size of Rs 15 crores. This further strengthens our existing partnership with the founders and gives a strong positive signal to new investors in their company."

The fund will focus on investing in follow-on rounds of breakout companies from its seed portfolio, using high-signal data to make strategic, informed investments.

The fund claims to have already made its first three investments. Convin, based in Bengaluru, is building an AI co-pilot for customer-facing teams, serving clients such as Flipkart and ICICI Bank. Beco, headquartered in Mumbai, produces eco-friendly homecare products, including cleaning solutions and paper-based products. The fund has also invested in Simplismart, a platform that helps organisations of all sizes implement machine learning models faster and more efficiently. Several other potential deals are currently under evaluation.

Titan Capital's seed portfolio includes notable successes like Urban Company, Mamaearth, Ola Cabs, Razorpay, Credgenics, and OfBusiness. The Winners Fund's Limited Partners (LPs) include a diverse range of family offices, CEOs, founders, and leading figures from the VC industry.

Since its founding, Titan Capital has been a key player in early-stage investments, supporting over 250 startups and contributing to India's thriving startup ecosystem.