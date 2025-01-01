ValueQuest Scale Fund

CoreEL Technologies Raises USD 30 Mn Series B Funding

The Bengaluru-based company said the round was led by ValueQuest Scale Fund, with participation from existing investor 360 ONE Asset.

By Entrepreneur Staff
ToneTag Secures USD 78 Mn Series B2 Funding to Transform Global Payment Experiences

The funding round, led by ValueQuest S.C.A.L.E. Fund, saw significant investments from Iron Pillar, Elevate Inflection Capital LLC, and existing backer Elevate Innovation Partners LLC.

Solarworld Energy Solutions Raises INR 110 Cr in Pre-IPO Placement

The solar energy solutions provider issued 31.24 lakh shares at INR 352.05 apiece on November 21, aggregating the transaction value to INR 109.99 crore. Key investors include Valuequest Scale Fund, VQfastercap Fund, and other individual investors.

Unimech Aerospace Secures INR 250 Cr in Maiden Funding Round

The raised funds will be utilised to pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities and refine the company's product offerings.