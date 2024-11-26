Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

Solarworld Energy Solutions Raises INR 110 Cr in Pre-IPO Placement The solar energy solutions provider issued 31.24 lakh shares at INR 352.05 apiece on November 21, aggregating the transaction value to INR 109.99 crore. Key investors include Valuequest Scale Fund, VQfastercap Fund, and other individual investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Solarworld Energy Solutions has successfully raised INR 110 crore in a pre-IPO placement round, securing funds from investors including ValueQuest Investment Advisors.

The solar energy solutions provider issued 31.24 lakh shares at INR 352.05 apiece on November 21, aggregating the transaction value to INR 109.99 crore. Key investors include Valuequest Scale Fund, VQfastercap Fund, and other individual investors.

This pre-IPO round has reduced the fresh issue component of Solarworld's upcoming IPO to INR 440 crore from the earlier INR 550 crore. The total IPO size, as outlined in the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with SEBI in September, stands at INR 600 crore.

The offering comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth INR 440 crore and an offer-for-sale of INR 50 crore by promoter Pioneer Facor IT Infradevelopers.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will fund strategic initiatives, including an INR 420 crore investment in the company's subsidiary, Kartik Solarworld. This capital will partially finance the establishment of a 1.2 GW Solar PV TopCon manufacturing facility in Pandhurana, Madhya Pradesh, with additional funds earmarked for corporate purposes.

Solarworld Energy Solutions, a leading provider of engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar projects, has achieved significant milestones. As of August 31, 2024, the company completed solar projects with a capacity of 253.67 MW AC/336.17 MW DC and is currently working on projects with a cumulative capacity of 420 MW AC/592 MW DC.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book-running lead managers for the IPO. Solarworld's strategic plans and robust project pipeline position it as a key player in India's renewable energy sector.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Father Time Always Wins': Warren Buffett, 94, Just Announced Major Changes to His Plan to Give Away His Money

Warren Buffett continued his Thanksgiving tradition with a $1.1 billion donation of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations.

By Erin Davis
Marketing

4 Neuromarketing Hacks to Reach More People and Maximize Results

You don't need to be a neuroscientist or have a big budget to start upping your conversions immediately.

By Josh King Madrid (JetSet)
Technology

How Cloud Technology will Transform the Banking Industry

The Indian cloud services market, valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2023 and projected to grow to USD 24.2 billion by 2028, is currently dominated by international providers. With this initiative, the RBI seeks to boost domestic players and enhance India's digital sovereignty.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Layoff Anxiety is Holding Your Employees Back — 5 Ways to Hire and Retain Top Talent in 2025

Attracting and retaining top talent requires prioritizing employee development, inclusivity, and a supportive workplace culture.

By Asad Khan
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel