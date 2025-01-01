Wealth Management Firm
Wealth Management Platform ILIOS 72 Attracts INR 1 Cr in Funding Round
The capital will be deployed strategically: opening a new office in Jaipur, upgrading its digital platform to enhance portfolio tracking and opportunity discovery, and expanding its research and advisory team to deliver tailored, transparent investment solutions.
Equirus Wealth Launches Integrated Wealth-Tech Platform for HNIs
The new platform offers everything you need in one place - a complete portfolio view of your investments, detailed analytics, smart research reports, and smooth interactions between advisors and clients.
Wealth Management Firm Neo Secures INR 400 Cr in Series B Round Led by MUFG Bank and Euclidean Capital
The newly acquired funds will be directed towards expanding Neo's wealth management division and bolstering its asset management business, as per the company statements.
Gurugram-based Wealth Management Firm Finvolve Closes Maiden INR 100 Cr Fund, Launches Two New Funds
Finvolve also announced the launch of two new funds, pre-seed Accelerator Fund and Scale Fund, including a GIFT city, with an investment capacity of around INR 500 crore to widen its investment spectrum: Accelerator, Seed, and Scale.