The new platform offers everything you need in one place - a complete portfolio view of your investments, detailed analytics, smart research reports, and smooth interactions between advisors and clients.

Equirus Wealth, a leading wealth management firm, has launched a next-generation Wealth-Tech platform aimed at redefining the investment experience for India's growing base of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and emerging affluent investors.

The platform consolidates portfolio insights, real-time analytics, smart research, and advisory tools into one seamless ecosystem.

The platform delivers a comprehensive view of an investor's net worth across asset classes—mutual funds, PMS, AIFs, direct equity, provident fund balances, and even bank accounts—offering real-time tracking, custom benchmarks, and multi-currency performance analysis. With OTP-based integration through account aggregator infrastructure, users are ensured a secure, scalable, and intuitive experience.

Ajit Deshmukh, Managing Director of Equirus Group, commented, "Investors today seek more than just dashboards. They want clarity, insights, and control. This platform responds to that need and reflects our belief that the future of wealth management lies in the seamless blend of personal advisory and smart technology. It is built on years of institutional experience, shaped by the voices of our clients, and powered by technology that is both secure and scalable."

The launch coincides with a period of significant growth for Equirus Wealth, which recently surpassed INR 18,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) and acquired Credence Family Office, one of India's leading multi-family offices. The firm now sets its sights on reaching INR 50,000 crore in AUM by 2028.

A standout feature of the platform is its upcoming NLP-powered 'What-if' simulator—an industry-first in India. This tool will allow wealth managers to have real-time, scenario-based conversations with clients, helping them visualize and plan investment outcomes more dynamically.

"Technology should make wealth advice more personal, not impersonal," said Sunder Nookala, Head of Tech and Digital at Equirus Wealth. "Our platform goes beyond basic data aggregation. It's an intelligent ecosystem built for every stage of the investor's journey."

With over 35 in-house analysts covering 270+ listed companies, Equirus Wealth's platform integrates proprietary research, offering actionable insights tailored to client needs. By combining digital ease with trusted advisory, Equirus aims to create a "phygital" model that redefines the wealth management landscape in India.

Part of the Equirus Group, Equirus Wealth delivers bespoke investment solutions to HNIs and ultra-HNIs. From smallcap PMS strategies to exclusive venture funds, the firm is committed to providing research-led, value-driven wealth management built on integrity, innovation, and long-term client relationships.