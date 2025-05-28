The capital will be deployed strategically: opening a new office in Jaipur, upgrading its digital platform to enhance portfolio tracking and opportunity discovery, and expanding its research and advisory team to deliver tailored, transparent investment solutions.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wealth management and private equity platform ILIOS 72 Alternative Capital has raised INR 1 crore in seed funding from a consortium of Indian family offices.

This marks the company's first external funding round, aimed at expanding its footprint beyond metro cities and upgrading its technology to bring seamless, research-backed alternative investment opportunities to a wider Indian audience.

The capital will be deployed strategically: opening a new office in Jaipur, upgrading its digital platform to enhance portfolio tracking and opportunity discovery, and expanding its research and advisory team to deliver tailored, transparent investment solutions. The company also plans to tap into global markets, further diversifying offerings for Indian investors.

Founded in 2025 by Shivansh Sabharwal and Valmik Iyer, CFA, ILIOS 72 was born from a simple but ambitious vision: to redefine how Indian families engage with wealth creation beyond traditional instruments. "We started ILIOS 72 with a bold vision: to reshape how Indian families access and engage with alternative investments," said Shivansh Sabharwal. "This seed round is a testament to the trust we've earned and the team that's consistently delivered beyond expectations."

ILIOS 72 offers a comprehensive wealth management experience rooted in deep research, transparency, and long-term value creation. Its product suite includes listed equity strategies, private equity, venture capital, and overseas investment avenues, all curated under an open-architecture model that emphasises client success over sales targets.

Already trusted by over 100 clients, including several prominent Indian business families, ILIOS 72 leverages the founders' past success managing large portfolios for HNI and UHNI clients and transacting in private markets. "ILIOS 72 is built to redefine wealth management, not as a transactional service, but as a trusted, research-led platform that empowers families," said Valmik Iyer. "We focus on clarity, confidence, and long-term purpose."

As India's financial landscape evolves—with growing wealth and a maturing investment mindset—ILIOS 72 is positioning itself not just as a service provider, but as a true partner in financial growth. By tying internal compensation to portfolio outcomes rather than commissions, the firm reinforces its commitment to client-first investing.

At its heart, ILIOS 72 is about doing things differently—putting trust, transparency, and long-term thinking at the center of Indian wealth management.