White Venture Capital

Frex and Koriken Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Gullak Raises USD 7.5 Mn in Series A Round to Expand Digital Gold Savings Platform

Series A round was led by Chiratae Ventures, with White VC, Samved, Y Combinator, GMO, and Rebel Funds, bringing Gullak's total funding to USD 12 million.

Risa Labs and Finodaya Capital Secure Fresh Funding to Fuel Growth

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive expansion and innovation.

Jugyah, Bloq Quantum, Medront Datalabs, Telkes Technologies, and TimBuckDo Raise Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.