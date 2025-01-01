White Venture Capital
Frex and Koriken Raise Early-Stage Funding
The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.
Gullak Raises USD 7.5 Mn in Series A Round to Expand Digital Gold Savings Platform
Series A round was led by Chiratae Ventures, with White VC, Samved, Y Combinator, GMO, and Rebel Funds, bringing Gullak's total funding to USD 12 million.
Risa Labs and Finodaya Capital Secure Fresh Funding to Fuel Growth
The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive expansion and innovation.
Jugyah, Bloq Quantum, Medront Datalabs, Telkes Technologies, and TimBuckDo Raise Early-Stage Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.