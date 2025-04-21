Risa Labs and Finodaya Capital Secure Fresh Funding to Fuel Growth The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive expansion and innovation.

Healthtech Startup Risa Labs Secures USD 3.5 Mn Funding

Healthtech startup Risa Labs has raised USD 3.5 million in a seed funding round led by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal. Other investors in the round include Oncology Ventures, General Catalyst, z21 Ventures, Odd Bird VC, and angel investor Ashish Gupta.

The funds will be used to deploy Risa's AI-based automation platform across 100 cancer centers in the US over the next two years.

Founded in 2024 by Kshitij Jaggi and Kumar Shivang, Risa Labs offers an innovative platform called BOSS (Business Operating System as a Service). BOSS leverages a network of AI agents, large language models, and digital twins to break down complex administrative workflows into micro-tasks, automating time-consuming processes.

Risa Labs specifically tackles the critical bottleneck of prior authorisation delays in cancer treatment — a problem that affects 70% of patients and can lead to deadly treatment lags. In one US cancer center, BOSS has reduced prior authorisation times from 30 minutes to under five, processed over USD 1 million in medications, and cut administrative costs by two-thirds.

Risa's long-term vision is to extend its platform across the oncology ecosystem, unifying providers, life sciences companies, and other stakeholders through AI-driven workflow orchestration across the entire drug lifecycle.

Finodaya Capital Raises USD 2.5 Mn Funding

Madhya Pradesh-based NBFC Finodaya Capital has raised USD 2.5 million in a seed round led by White Venture Capital, with participation from Gemba Capital and several angel investors.

The round, valuing the company at INR 50 crore (USD 5.87 million) post-money, will help Finodaya strengthen its presence in microloan offerings against property for small businesses and microenterprises across India.

The funds will be used to establish 15 branches in Madhya Pradesh over the next six months and support its target of Rs 50–100 crore in loan disbursals by 2026.

Founded by Lokendra Tomar, Abhitabh Dixit, and Neeraj Biyani—all former ICICI Bank executives—Finodaya Capital received its NBFC license from the RBI on April 11. The company is adopting a phygital model, blending digital platforms with a physical branch network for efficient credit underwriting and disbursal.

Finodaya's offerings focus on secured microloans backed by property, catering specifically to micro and nano enterprises. The company previously operated through a business correspondent model with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank and is now exploring co-lending partnerships to expand its reach in India's evolving secured lending landscape.
