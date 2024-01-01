World Environment Day
Alleviating the Impending Water Scarcity Through Sustainable Water Resource Management
While individuals are affected by the disappearing wetland lakes, the wildlife, too, needs to be protected from the depletion of water bodies, accentuated by climatic changes and alterations to habitat like deforestation
How Start-Ups are Promoting an Eco-friendly Tomorrow With a Paperless Work Culture
If an e-gift voucher platform sells 10 million vouchers in a year and one tree is used to make 10,000 physical vouchers, it is equivalent to saving 1,000 trees if they go digital
A Happy Coincidence That Led This Entrepreneur Take a Step towards Compostable Packaging
Launched in 2017, CHUK provides 100per cent compostable packaging and tableware
Adopt Smarter and Energy-efficient Appliances to Create a Sustainable Environment
At an individual level, we can follow simple yet effective steps to save energy
How can Corporations Contribute in Saving Environment
On the World Environment Day, Entrepreneur India interacted with a few companies that are rolling their environment-friendly business models to bring an evolution in the business community on how much environment is necessary to have big money