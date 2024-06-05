Electric vehicles are inherently more eco-friendly than their fossil fuel counterparts, as they produce zero tailpipe emissions.

As the world grapples with the consequences of climate change, the urgency to adopt sustainable practices across industries has become more evident than ever. Among these industries, the automotive sector stands out as a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. However, the rise of electric vehicles has offered a promising solution to mitigate the environmental impact of traditional automobiles.

Dinesh Arjun, Cofounder CEO, Raptee said that electric vehicles (EVs) significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional vehicles, directly addressing climate change.

"By replacing internal combustion engines with electric motors, EVs help decrease reliance on fossil fuels and minimize harmful emissions. It also highlights the urgent need for sustainable practices and raises awareness about the environmental benefits of electric vehicles," he added.

In India, the electric vehicle industry is rapidly evolving, driven by both government initiatives and private sector innovations. Here are five sustainable practices implemented by the electric vehicle industry in India, highlighting its commitment to a greener future.

Adoption of Clean Energy Sources:

One of the key sustainable practices embraced by the electric vehicle industry in India is the widespread adoption of clean energy sources for powering EVs. Electric vehicles are inherently more eco-friendly than their fossil fuel counterparts, as they produce zero tailpipe emissions. However, the sustainability of EVs is further enhanced when they are charged using renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. Many EV manufacturers and charging infrastructure providers in India are increasingly integrating renewable energy solutions into their operations. This not only reduces the carbon footprint of electric vehicles but also promotes the growth of the renewable energy sector, contributing to India's transition towards a low-carbon economy.

Speaking on this, Pratik Kamdar, CEO & Co-Founder, Neuron Energy said, "The electric vehicle (EV) industry is making significant strides in enhancing environmental sustainability. EV adoption has led to 21 per cent reduction in nitrogen oxide and particulate matter emissions, and a 34 per cent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions annually. With 40 per cent of electric power for EVs coming from renewable sources, we can further reduce fossil fuel use. This shift could save 474 million tonnes of oil equivalent and achieve net savings of INR 15.21 trillion, supporting both environmental goals and economic growth."

Beyond economic and emission reductions, EVs contribute to cleaner air, reducing health risks associated with air pollution. This transition supports biodiversity by decreasing habitat destruction linked to fossil fuel extraction, leading to overall ecosystem restoration and resilience, Kamdar added.

Pratekk Agarwaal, founder and general partner, GrowthCap Ventures also said that the EV industry has embraced sustainable practices across its value chain, driven by a commitment to environmental responsibility. "A key focus area is battery recycling and reuse, with major players implementing closed-loop systems to recover over 95 per cent of valuable materials from used batteries, significantly reducing waste," Agarwaal added.

Battery Recycling and Circular Economy

The proliferation of electric vehicles has led to a surge in demand for lithium-ion batteries, which are essential for powering these vehicles. However, the production and disposal of lithium-ion batteries can have significant environmental implications if not managed responsibly. To address this challenge, the electric vehicle industry in India is actively promoting battery recycling and embracing the principles of the circular economy. Several companies have established battery recycling facilities to recover valuable materials from spent lithium-ion batteries, such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel. By reusing these materials in the production of new batteries, the industry is reducing its reliance on virgin resources and minimizing waste generation, thus fostering a more sustainable supply chain for electric vehicles.

"Global battery recycling technologies as a whole are reaching levels of efficiency never seen before, reaching around 95 per cent. This means materials like Lithium, Cobalt, and Nickel can be almost completely recovered from used batteries with purity levels that strongly rival or exceed that of virgin material mining," said Pratyush Sinha, Vice President, Lohum Cleantech.

Eco-Friendly Manufacturing Practices

Another sustainable practice adopted by the electric vehicle industry in India revolves around eco-friendly manufacturing processes. Traditional automotive manufacturing is notorious for its high energy consumption, resource depletion, and pollution levels. However, EV manufacturers in India are prioritizing sustainability in their production facilities by implementing energy-efficient technologies, reducing water usage, and minimizing waste generation.

Additionally, some companies are exploring innovative materials such as recycled plastics and bio-based composites to further reduce the environmental impact of vehicle manufacturing. By embracing these eco-friendly practices, the electric vehicle industry is not only reducing its carbon footprint but also setting a precedent for sustainable manufacturing across the automotive sector.

"Climate change is real, and we are looking at its repercussions in real time. EVs are revolutionizing transportation by significantly reducing carbon emissions, decreasing air pollution, decreasing noise pollutions and promoting sustainable living. For a growing economy like us EVs can be the answer to help our industries grow while being considerate towards the climate. For instance, the logistics sector can really benefit from electrifying the fleets," Pritesh Talwar, President, EV Business, Lectrix EV said.

Promotion of Public Transport and Shared Mobility

In addition to producing eco-friendly vehicles, the electric vehicle industry in India is actively promoting sustainable mobility solutions such as public transport and shared mobility services. Electric buses have emerged as a viable alternative to conventional diesel buses, offering lower operating costs and reduced emissions.

Several cities across India have already introduced electric buses into their public transit fleets, contributing to cleaner air and reduced congestion. Furthermore, electric vehicle manufacturers are collaborating with delivery companies to deploy electric vehicles for their services. By encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles in public transport, shared mobility, and deliver services, the industry is not only reducing carbon emissions but also improving urban air quality and enhancing accessibility to sustainable transportation options.

Recently, Zomato, India's food ordering and delivery platform launched a unique ad film reinforcing its commitment to facilitate 100 per cent EV-based deliveries by 2030.

Anjalli Ravi Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zomato said, "Sustainability is at the core of Zomato's business, underscored by its commitment to achieve 100 per cent EV-based deliveries by 2030. Given that over 90 per cent of our emissions arise from last-mile deliveries (within Scope 3 value-chain emissions), the transition to EV-based deliveries is critical, making it one of our most significant steps toward achieving our Net Zero target by 2033."

Advocacy for Policy Support and Infrastructure Development:

Last but not least, the electric vehicle industry in India is actively advocating for policy support and infrastructure development to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles nationwide. Recognizing the importance of government intervention in driving the transition to electric mobility, industry stakeholders are engaging with policymakers to formulate supportive regulations, incentives, and standards for electric vehicles. This includes measures such as subsidies for EV purchasers, tax incentives for manufacturers, and mandates for the establishment of charging infrastructure. Moreover, the industry is investing in the expansion of charging infrastructure networks across the country to address range anxiety and facilitate the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. By collaborating with government agencies and other stakeholders, the electric vehicle industry is laying the foundation for a sustainable transportation ecosystem in India.

At ZEVO, we are committed to leading the electric mobility revolution in India's logistics sector. Our extensive fleet of electric vehicles, ranging from electric 2-Wheelers to 55 Ton electric trucks, is at the forefront of decarbonizing transportation and supply chains, Aditya Singh Ratnu, Co-Founder and CEO, ZEVO.

Meanwhile, industry also called for awareness to ensure wider consumer adoption. Global warming is real and it is here. Many Indian cities are already facing the brunt. This is no longer a risk, it is an issue which demands the urgent need for collective efforts to mitigate its impact.

"While significant progress has been made, with businesses and governments recognizing electric vehicles as the future, more awareness is needed to ensure wider consumer adoption. However, consumer apprehension persists due to misinformation surrounding factors like range anxiety and charging infrastructure availability. Industry leaders, stakeholders and the government must collaborate to raise awareness, dispel myths, and showcase electric mobility's economic and environmental benefits. We must move past debates and embrace this inevitable shift wholeheartedly," Maxson Lewis, Founder & CEO, Magenta Mobility said.

Dr Amitabh Saran, CEO & Founder, Altigreen said, "These eco-friendly EVs offer a promising path to slash emissions and alleviate the environmental burden caused by gas-guzzling vehicles. By making the switch to cutting-edge electric vehicles, we can dramatically reduce our carbon footprint, improve air quality, and pave the way for greener, more sustainable communities."

"I urge you all to jump aboard this revolution. Let's embrace electric vehicles wholeheartedly and get behind initiatives promoting environmental sustainability. Together, we can build a greener, more liveable world for ourselves and future generations," he added.

Anish Mandal, Partner, Deloitte India said that it is essential that we attend to such adverse signals by reaffirming our commitment to preserving Mother Nature's beauty and vitality for future generations.

"The transport sector, which contributes approximately 12-15 per cent of India's emissions and 16-18 per cent of energy consumption, could lead this transition through faster and scaled adoption of electric vehicles across categories," he said.