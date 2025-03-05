This move is expected to enhance Merisis' capabilities in early-stage fundraising, further solidifying its presence in the venture ecosystem.

ValueBridge Capital, the venture funding advisory arm of the Merisis Group, has acquired early-stage investment banking firm Boon Capital. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

As part of the acquisition, Boon Capital's Founder and Managing Director, Garima Seth, along with her team, will join the Merisis Group. This move is expected to enhance Merisis' capabilities in early-stage fundraising, further solidifying its presence in the venture ecosystem.

Merisis Group operates across investment banking, venture capital, and wealth management. ValueBridge Capital focuses on pre-Series A and Series A fundraising, advising startups on institutional funding rounds ranging from USD 3-15 million. The firm's later-stage funding services are handled by Merisis Advisors.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sumir Verma, Managing Director of Merisis Group, said, "This expansion reinforces our presence across three key cities and bolsters our expertise in consumer-focused sectors, particularly in NCR."

Founded in 2021, Boon Capital has facilitated funding for startups such as RuskMedia, The Healthy Billion, Gynoveda, Stage OTT, and Asiaville. Seth sees the merger as a strategic step to provide startups with broader support, leveraging Merisis' extensive network and resources.

Beyond early-stage fundraising, Seth is expected to tap into her relationships with family offices to expand Merisis Wealth's offerings, including its Multicap PMS and Opportunities Fund.

Merisis Group's investment banking division has advised industry leaders like Ola, Perfios, and Ixigo, solidifying its reputation in India's financial services space.