ValueBridge Capital Acquires Boon Capital to Strengthen Early-Stage Fundraising Advisory This move is expected to enhance Merisis' capabilities in early-stage fundraising, further solidifying its presence in the venture ecosystem.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sumir Verma, Managing Director of Merisis Group

ValueBridge Capital, the venture funding advisory arm of the Merisis Group, has acquired early-stage investment banking firm Boon Capital. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

As part of the acquisition, Boon Capital's Founder and Managing Director, Garima Seth, along with her team, will join the Merisis Group. This move is expected to enhance Merisis' capabilities in early-stage fundraising, further solidifying its presence in the venture ecosystem.

Merisis Group operates across investment banking, venture capital, and wealth management. ValueBridge Capital focuses on pre-Series A and Series A fundraising, advising startups on institutional funding rounds ranging from USD 3-15 million. The firm's later-stage funding services are handled by Merisis Advisors.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sumir Verma, Managing Director of Merisis Group, said, "This expansion reinforces our presence across three key cities and bolsters our expertise in consumer-focused sectors, particularly in NCR."

Founded in 2021, Boon Capital has facilitated funding for startups such as RuskMedia, The Healthy Billion, Gynoveda, Stage OTT, and Asiaville. Seth sees the merger as a strategic step to provide startups with broader support, leveraging Merisis' extensive network and resources.

Beyond early-stage fundraising, Seth is expected to tap into her relationships with family offices to expand Merisis Wealth's offerings, including its Multicap PMS and Opportunities Fund.

Merisis Group's investment banking division has advised industry leaders like Ola, Perfios, and Ixigo, solidifying its reputation in India's financial services space.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

MBA Graduates From Top Schools Including Harvard, Northwestern, and Stanford Are Having Trouble Finding Jobs, According to a New Report

Graduates from some of the best schools in the country are being hired at lower rates than a few years ago.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

5 Powerful SEO Strategies for Small Businesses in 2025

Get ready to learn how to optimize your digital presence and turn search engines into powerful allies in your business journey.

By Georgi Todorov
Technology

Tiger Analytics Eyes $1 Billion Revenue by 2030 as AI Becomes Core to Businesses

India is the largest talent hub for Tiger Analytics with 4,500 employees out of its total global headcount of 5,500

By Ayushman Baruah
Leadership

Most Startups Don't Fail Because of Ideas or Funding — Here's the Real Reason

People really make or break the start-up. Even the most promising project with a brilliant idea can crumble due to internal conflicts.

By Dmitrii Khasanov
Management

Why a 260% Jump in Freelance Hiring Signals Changing Times in North America

Recent data shows that companies understand and are embracing the agility that comes from a freelance workforce

By Matthew Mottola