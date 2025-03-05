MS Dhoni's Family Office Invests in Real Estate Platform SILA The fresh infusion of funds will enable SILA to accelerate its growth, strengthen its network, and expand its presence across India's real estate landscape.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's family office has invested in Mumbai-based real estate platform SILA, which is backed by Norwest Venture Partners.

The fresh infusion of funds will enable SILA to accelerate its growth, strengthen its network, and expand its presence across India's real estate landscape.

SILA, founded in 2010 by brothers Rushabh and Sahil Vora, currently manages over 200 million square feet of real estate across 125+ cities in India. The company has also advised on real estate transactions worth over INR 16,000 crore for both global and domestic funds.

"What drew us in even more was Sahil and Rushabh's journey — their background as competitive sportsmen, playing squash for India, has shaped the way they lead and build teams with grit, discipline and a long-term vision. We see SILA as a company that will constantly push boundaries, and I'm excited to be part of their journey," said the family office.

"Mahi bhai's inspiration for us doesn't only come from his success as a cricketer, but also from his leadership skills and personality. As entrepreneurs there is so much to learn from him, and we could not be more thrilled to have him support our journey at SILA," said Sahil Vora, Founder, SILA.

Rushabh Vora, Co-founder and MD, SILA, added, "As we build SILA, we will continue to work towards delivering value to all our stakeholders; our team, customers and shareholders. Having someone like MS Dhoni, who we have admired for years, believe in our story is incredibly exciting. His support reinforces our vision and fuels our ambition to scale further in the coming years."

With this investment, SILA aims to expand its footprint and solidify its position as a leader in India's real estate sector.
