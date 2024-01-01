YES Bank
A Boost for Women Entrepreneurs Led by One of India's Largest Banks
YES BANK and YES Global Institute also announced the launch of Agenda 25x25, which pledges to create a synergetic startup environment for budding women entrepreneurs
Yes Bank Gets RBI's Nod to Open Two International Offices
The bank has received Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval to expand services to the NRI population living in London and Singapore.
Rana Kapoor of YES Bank Honored With 'India Talent Management Award'
The MD & CEO of YES Bank was felicitated by CNBC Asia
From Trainees to CEOs: The Journey of India's Top Executives
India's top C-level executives have learnt from doing the smallest of jobs and even from rejection
#6 Ways Banks are Making the Life of a Start-up Easy
Giving start-ups a preference and realizing their ever-growing financial needs, banks have opened up branches that deal specifically with start-ups
High Five to Entrepreneurship in India
The mindset that fostered innovation and entrepreneurship in the Silicon Valley in the 70s and 80s is now accelerating in India as well, with support coming in from all quarters.