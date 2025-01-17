The initiative is designed to empower fintech startups to tackle key challenges, scale innovations, and enhance financial inclusion.

On National Startup Day, YES BANK, in collaboration with the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) and S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), launched the Frictionless Finance Accelerator Programme.

Through this accelerator, YES BANK aims to nurture cutting-edge solutions and build a collaborative ecosystem.

Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, YES BANK, said, "India has emerged as the third-largest startup ecosystem globally, and fintech startups are at the forefront of this transformation. At YES BANK, we are committed to supporting this growth through initiatives like the Frictionless Finance Accelerator, which helps startups address real-world challenges and build scalable solutions."

Programme Highlights

Comprehensive Startup Support: Participating startups will benefit from RBIH's expertise, SPJIMR's academic resources, and YES BANK's industry insights. Technology Focus: Solutions in digital lending, AI-powered risk management, blockchain payments, and financial inclusion are prioritised. Regulatory and Business Guidance: Platforms like YES Connect help startups navigate regulations, optimise business models, and leverage digital infrastructure. Collaborative Ecosystem: Partnerships among fintechs, regulators, and industry leaders foster growth and innovation.

YES BANK has consistently supported startups through initiatives like YES HeadStartup and digital platforms such as IRIS Biz, YES Connect, and SmartFin. Recent collaborations, like its partnership with Vegapay to launch Credit Line on UPI, showcase the bank's commitment to co-creating solutions tailored for startups.

Dr Varun Nagaraj, Dean at SPJIMR, stated, "This partnership will enable start-ups to address challenges, redefine financial accessibility, and contribute to India's growth. Together, we are shaping a seamless and secure financial culture."

Rajesh Bansal, CEO, Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, added, "Our mission of enabling 'Frictionless Finance for a Billion Indians' is deeply rooted in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. This accelerator programme is a testament to our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs by providing access to world-class mentorship, facilitating connections with banks, and enabling them to create pathways for transformative growth that will shape the future of India's financial ecosystem."

Headquartered in Mumbai, YES BANK offers a comprehensive range of financial products and services, driving innovation across retail, MSME, and corporate sectors, with a strong focus on digital solutions and customer-centric growth.