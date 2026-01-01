Zappfresh
Zappfresh to Acquire 51% Stake in Avyom Foodtech
The transaction is expected to be completed within the next 3–9 months.
Zappfresh Parent DSM Fresh Foods IPO Sees 49 Percent Subscription
The IPO opened on September 26 with a price band of INR 96 to INR 101 per share and a lot size of 1,200 shares.
DSM Fresh Food Limited to Launch IPO on September 26
The offer will close on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.
Zappfresh Acquires Bonsaro to Strengthen Western India Presence
Zappfresh plans to enhance Bonsaro's operations, expand product offerings, and enter new markets like Navi Mumbai and Pune within a year, focusing on improved customer experience.