Zappfresh plans to enhance Bonsaro's operations, expand product offerings, and enter new markets like Navi Mumbai and Pune within a year, focusing on improved customer experience.

Zappfresh, an online D2C meat brand, has announced the acquisition of Bonsaro (Majestic Aliments India Pvt Ltd), a Mumbai-based company specialising in the online delivery of poultry, goat, and seafood. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Zappfresh, enhancing its brand presence and operational capabilities in the western region.

With this strategic move, Zappfresh has taken over the entire operations and business of Bonsaro, including all assets, to expand its presence in the western region, the company said in an official release.

Deepanshu Manchanda, Founder of Zappfresh, said, "Our acquisition of Bonsaro is a pivotal moment for Zappfresh. By integrating Bonsaro into our portfolio, we are poised to build a pan-India brand that operates in key markets. Mumbai, being a critical market, will contribute significantly to our footprint in the west. Our expansion strategy remains disciplined—we expand one city at a time, ensuring profitability without compromising our bottom line. We only venture into new markets once we achieve break-even."

By taking over Bonsaro's operations and assets, Zappfresh aims to strengthen its presence in western India, particularly in the Mumbai market. With Bonsaro's expertise and established customer base, Zappfresh is poised to offer enhanced service quality, hygiene standards, and product diversity to its customers.

In the next six months, Zappfresh plans to invest in and build upon Bonsaro's existing operations, focusing on enhancing the customer experience and expanding product offerings. The company also aims to enter new markets within the region, including Navi Mumbai, Pune, and other satellite towns, within the next year.

With strong backing from notable investors like SIDBI VC, Dabur Family Office, LetsVenture, Keritsu Forum, HT, and several prominent angels from the food and tech sectors, Zappfresh claims that it is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for online meat delivery services in India.

Zappfresh, which turned profitable two years ago, anticipates INR 160 crore in revenue for FY24–25, reflecting its disciplined expansion, sustainable growth, and strategic milestones over its eight-year journey.