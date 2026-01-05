The transaction is expected to be completed within the next 3–9 months.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

D2C meat delivery and processed foods company Zappfresh has approved the acquisition of a 51% stake in Avyom Foodtech Pvt Ltd through an INR 7.5 crore private placement, according to a board resolution. The transaction is expected to be completed within the next 3–9 months.

The acquisition will enable Zappfresh to enter the ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) food segments, expanding its portfolio beyond fresh meat and seafood. The capital infusion into Avyom Foodtech, which will operate as a subsidiary, will be deployed in phases in line with a business transfer agreement.

Founded in 2022 by Deepanshu Manchanda and Priya Aggarwal, Avyom Foodtech is engaged in the manufacturing of frozen and ambient food products, including snacks, gravies, sauces and allied preparations. As part of the deal, Avyom has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the food processing business of Ambrozia Frozen Foods through a slump sale.

Ambrozia Frozen Foods operates an export-compliant, FSSAI-approved food processing facility with a capacity of approximately 15 tonnes per day. The company manages a portfolio of more than 150 SKUs, covering breakfast products such as idli, medu vada and dosa fillings; snacks including kebabs, momos, rolls, samosas and burger patties; Indian fritters like pakoda and onion bhaji; as well as gravies, breads and sauces.

Ambrozia serves institutional and quick-service restaurant customers including Hyperpure, Faasos, Jubilant, Demand Planner and Al Kabeer, and exports to Canada, UK and UAE. The company reported a turnover of about INR 13 crore in FY25, while historical peak revenues have reached around INR 16 crore.

The transaction adds to Zappfresh's acquisition-led growth strategy. The company has previously acquired Mumbai-based meat and seafood delivery brand Bonsaro and the Dr Meat brand operated by Sukos Foods.

Zappfresh operates in the Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru markets and recently listed on the BSE SME exchange. Its board has revised the IPO capital utilisation plan to allocate a larger share of proceeds toward acquisitions to support future expansion.