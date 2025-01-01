Zephyr Peacock
Vidyut Secures USD 2.5 Mn to Scale Battery-as-a-Service Model for EVs
To date, Vidyut has raised USD 16.5 million from investors, including 3one4 Capital, Saison Capital, Zephyr Peacock, and Flourish Ventures.
AGNIT Semiconductors Secures USD 3.5 Mn Funding Led by 3one4 Capital and Zephyr Peacock
The Bengaluru-based startup will use the funds to scale production, aiming to manufacture 100,000 GaN chips, and explore new markets like consumer electronics and electric two-wheelers, leveraging GaN's superior performance over silicon.
Poshn, Gyan Live, and 50Fin Raise Early-Stage Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed their initial fundraising rounds.
EV Financing Startup Vidyut Secures USD 10 Mn in Series A Led by 3one4 Capital
The Bengaluru-based EV Financing Startup Vidyut will deploy new funds to scale its new offerings that include EV insurance, lifecycle management and EV resale.