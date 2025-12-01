The company has not made an official announcement, but the development was highlighted in a blogpost by 3one4 Capital.

Ripplr, Bengaluru-based technology driven distribution and supply chain platform, has raised USD 45 million in its Series C funding round.

The investment came from the State Bank of India (SBI) along with participation from its existing investors. Ripplr's earlier backers include 3one4 Capital, Zephyr Peacock and Sojitz Corporation.

A recent report indicated that USD 30–32 million of the total funding is expected to be primary capital, while around USD 10 million will be raised through a secondary component. Before this round, Ripplr had secured more than USD 56 million through a mix of equity and debt.

Founded in 2019 by Abhishek Nehru and Santosh Dabke, Ripplr operates a full stack distribution network designed to help consumer brands digitise and streamline their supply operations. The platform integrates logistics, on-ground execution, inventory intelligence and retailer relationships into a single system.

According to the company, it currently reaches about 100,000 retailers and processes several hundred thousand orders every month.

The company is moving toward EBITDA positivity and is preparing for a potential IPO in the next 18–24 months. It also plans to expand into new categories while working toward sustainable profitability.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2024, Ripplr reported revenue of INR 1,032.43 crore, an increase of 39% from INR 742.44 crore in FY23. However, its net loss widened to INR 89.15 crore from INR 62.09 crore the previous year. The product distribution segment recorded a 43% jump to INR 938.54 crore, while the supply chain and logistics segment saw a 6% rise in FY24.

The company's total expenses climbed to INR 1,121.58 crore, up from INR 804.54 crore in FY23, largely due to higher costs related to purchases, employee benefits and finance expenses.

Ripplr's competitors include ElasticRun, Udaan and ShopX.