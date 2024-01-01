ACDC Express
ACDC Express is a retail extension of the well established importer, manufacturer and distributor, ACDC Dynamics. We are the only electrical retail franchise in Africa that provides a personalised “supermarket” experience that allows customers to browse the store at their own leisure.
We regard ourselves as being an ethically sound business, whose practice ensures that the highest standards are maintained, ensuring that we are not compromising our commitment to quality solutions and excellent customer service.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How You Can Plug Into Business Excellence With A ACDC Express Franchise
As the global pioneer in electrical franchising, ACDC Express is built for success, according to its franchisees, Tsholo Wesi and Puseletso Ndizilili in Kimberley and Andries and Seriska Mulder in Nelspruit. Both are running thriving businesses.