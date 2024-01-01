Andrew Taylor
Managing Partner: Henley Estates
The Curious Case of AI and Legal Liability
AI is no longer a futuristic ideal from sci-fi movies. It's here, and it's affecting the way we do business. Have you considered the legal implications of the fact that the future is now?
Make The Most Of SA's Law And Initial Coin Offering
Cryptocurrencies offer significant investment opportunity, but remember that when something seems too good to be true, it probably is.
The Business Of Shares In A Private Company
The not-so-glamorous but extremely necessary realities of creating an investable and saleable company starts with statutory records and share registers.
Search Engines, Social Media And The 'Right To Be Forgotten'
If your business isn't protected against the improper use of data – particularly online – there may be far-reaching consequences on an individual and company level.
Can Your Words Be Used Against You?
Yes, they most certainly can. Here's what the RICA Act has to say about recordings.
Do You Own Your Shares? You Might Not
When purchasing and transferring shares in a private company, make sure you dot all the i's and cross all the t's, before later claims are made to your hard-earned success.