Elaine Bergenthuin

Managing Director: De Beer Attorneys

Elaine Bergenthuin is Managing Director at De Beer Attorneys, which specialises in all aspects of Intellectual Property Law. 

Latest

Finance

What's Setting You Apart From Your Competitors?

Tick these boxes and you'll attract funding attention. An investor is interested in two things - what are the barriers to entry in your industry, and can you keep potential competitors out of your market?

Finance

The Link Between Intellectual Property And Getting Funded

Money can make the difference between success and failure. Can your start-up's IP attract the right investors?

