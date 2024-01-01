CEO: Fedgroup

Grant Field has been CEO ofsince 2015. Prior to that he was COO from 2002 to 2015. During his tenure he has run a number of financial services businesses within the Fedgroup stable, which offers Life Insurance, Pension Fund Administration, Asset Management, Unit Trusts and Trusts. He is also an advisor on a number of high-tech start-ups in the areas of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things