Jolawn Victor
Head of Emerging Markets at Intuit
Jolawn Victor is an entrepreneurial strategist obsessed with leading teams that build experiences customers love. She is the Head of Emerging Markets at Intuit, makers of one of the world’s leading online accounting software solutions, QuickBooks.
Latest
Top Leadership Lessons From Silicon Valley to South Africa
Leadership skills can make or break a business. The good news is that you don't need to be born a great leader to become one.