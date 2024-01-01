Jolawn Victor

Head of Emerging Markets at Intuit

Jolawn Victor is an entrepreneurial strategist obsessed with leading teams that build experiences customers love. She is the Head of Emerging Markets at Intuit, makers of one of the world’s leading online accounting software solutions, QuickBooks.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Leadership

Top Leadership Lessons From Silicon Valley to South Africa

Leadership skills can make or break a business. The good news is that you don't need to be born a great leader to become one.

More Authors You Might Like