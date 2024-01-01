Investment Analyst at Kingson Capital Partners

Kate Combrinck is an Investment Analyst at Kingson Capital Partners, with a focus on technology assets.

Kingson Capital is a registered Section 12J Venture Capital Company (VCC) founded in 2015. As a Section 12 J VCC, all investments with Kingson are fully tax deductible in the tax year that they are made. This has the effect of both lowering the capital at risk and enhancing future returns for investors.