Madelein Smit

Managing Director of HR Company Solutions

Madelein is a spirited and dedicated HR Professional who is passionate about Human Resources, people and linking the two together. Her experience within HR and recruitment spans over ten years. She is the founder and the MD of www.hrcompanysolutions.co.za. Madelein’s vision is epitomised in the quote that she lives by and encourages all around her to work towards – “Only hire people who you would work for.”  – Mark Zuckerberg

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

6 Things To Know Before You Hire Your First Employee

Hiring an employee for your small business does not need to be so challenging, but you do want to get it right – who you hire makes your business.

More Authors You Might Like