Matt Brown - Digital Kungfu

CEO: Digital Kungfu

Matt Brown is the Chief Excitement Officer (CEO) of Digital Kungfu, a storytelling production company that specialises in helping technology businesses generate leads, market their software products/service and build their brands. He is also the founder of the Matt Brown Show, South Africa’s favourite podcast for entrepreneurs. 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

To Scale Or Not To Scale?

Many business owners reach a point where they have to decide if they want to keep their businesses small and comfortable, or focus on exponential growth. What's right for you?

Entrepreneurs

The Kasinomic Revolution with GG Alcock

Blind spots. We all have a blind spot and it's shaped exactly like us. In Africa, blind spots are everywhere, yet for some reason, we do not see what often lies right in front of us. Enter the Kasinomic revolution.

Finance

Is Your Business Ready To Be Funded?

A venture capitalist and an entrepreneur who has secured funding weigh in on what you need to become funding-ready.

Growth Strategies

Do You Have That 1 In 100 Business That Can Scale And Land An Investor?

Only 1% of businesses are investable, mainly because that's how many businesses can 10x their growth. There's an art to scaling, and it starts with you.

Growth Strategies

What's Stopping Your Business From Growing?

Three masters of scale unpack the reasons why you might be failing at growth – or in danger of doing so.

Growth Strategies

Exclusive Offer: Get 50% Off For This Premium Masterclass On Influence And Persuasion

Sales are the life blood of any business and the ability to make sales is a critical component of a business regardless of its size. But one of the biggest ongoing challenges for many entrepreneurs and sales people is to find new business.

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...