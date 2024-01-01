Nadia Rawjee
Director of Strategy and Finance at Uzenzele Holdings
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Cash is King
Before you look for a funding solution, you need to make sure your foundations are strong. In this regard, cash is king.
Funding For Franchises
Scaling a business takes money. You can self-fund or you can tap into the resources on offer. Here's what you need to know to access funding.
How to Obtain Government Grant Funding in Manufacturing
There are over 200 national incentives for the industrialisation of South Africa. Can you tap into grant funding to grow your business?