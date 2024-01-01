Nadia Rawjee

Director of Strategy and Finance at Uzenzele Holdings

Nadia Rawjee has experience in industries ranging from FMCG to manufacturing and mining because of family interest and her involvement in an influential African network called Intra Business Network. Her skills lie in business analysis, business modelling and accessing developmental funding. She has a BCom degree in Finance and a BCom degree in Economics & Econometrics from the University of Johannesburg. For queries visit Business Funding South Africa." rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Business Funding South Africa.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Finance

Cash is King

Before you look for a funding solution, you need to make sure your foundations are strong. In this regard, cash is king.

Finance

Funding For Franchises

Scaling a business takes money. You can self-fund or you can tap into the resources on offer. Here's what you need to know to access funding.

Finance

How to Obtain Government Grant Funding in Manufacturing

There are over 200 national incentives for the industrialisation of South Africa. Can you tap into grant funding to grow your business?

More Authors You Might Like