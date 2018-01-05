Pieter Scholtz
Master Licensee
Pieter Scholtz is the Master Licensee for ActionCOACH South Africa. ActionCOACH is the world’s largest executive and business coaching company with operations in 41 countries. It is also on the list of the top 100 franchises globally. As a highly successful Business and Executive coach, Pieter is a master of teaching business owners how to turn their businesses around and accelerate their growth. Email him at pieterscholtz@actioncoach.com or phone 082 8813729.
Latest
9 Steps To Successfully Franchising Your Business
Franchising is an exciting way to expand your business, while maintaining control of your brand and products. Drive and achieve your financial goals through careful attention to these 9 points.
The Future of the Business Plan
When things get rocky, what will keep you on point and on mission? What can you refer to, ensuring you aren't straying from your original vision? The right business plan can go a long way.
Take Control of Your Fast-Growing Business
Growth is your primary goal as an entrepreneur, but it can also kill your business. Here are eight ways to stay ahead of the game.
How To Secure a Constant Flow of New Business Leads
Don't lose sight of the importance of your pipeline - you need to be closing deals while still feeding new leads into your business.
How to Work 10 Hours Less Each Week
We often equate working hard, long hours with being successful, when in fact, you're just heading for a burnout. Here's how to work less, while getting more done.
Close More Sales By Understanding Your Buyers
If you want to close more sales, you need to understand the three phases of the customer buying cycle.