Pieter Scholtz

Master Licensee

Pieter Scholtz is the Master Licensee for ActionCOACH South Africa. ActionCOACH is the world’s largest executive and business coaching company with operations in 41 countries. It is also on the list of the top 100 franchises globally. As a highly successful Business and Executive coach, Pieter is a master of teaching business owners how to turn their businesses around and accelerate their growth. Email him at pieterscholtz@actioncoach.com or phone 082 8813729.

Latest

Franchises

9 Steps To Successfully Franchising Your Business

Franchising is an exciting way to expand your business, while maintaining control of your brand and products. Drive and achieve your financial goals through careful attention to these 9 points.

Starting a Business

The Future of the Business Plan

When things get rocky, what will keep you on point and on mission? What can you refer to, ensuring you aren't straying from your original vision? The right business plan can go a long way.

Growth Strategies

Take Control of Your Fast-Growing Business

Growth is your primary goal as an entrepreneur, but it can also kill your business. Here are eight ways to stay ahead of the game.

Growth Strategies

How To Secure a Constant Flow of New Business Leads

Don't lose sight of the importance of your pipeline - you need to be closing deals while still feeding new leads into your business.

Lifestyle

How to Work 10 Hours Less Each Week

We often equate working hard, long hours with being successful, when in fact, you're just heading for a burnout. Here's how to work less, while getting more done.

Growth Strategies

Close More Sales By Understanding Your Buyers

If you want to close more sales, you need to understand the three phases of the customer buying cycle.

