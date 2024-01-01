Pritesh Ruthun

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Finance

Seed Capital Funding For South African Start-Up Businesses

Want to kickstart your business, but don't have enough funds in the bank? You can unlock capital through seed investment from one of these local seed finance firms.

Starting a Business

10 Cheap Businesses You Can Start In South Africa Aimed At The Local Market

There are a few businesses that are more likely to thrive in South Africa than others. Here's a list of 10 that meet the needs of the country's people.

More Authors You Might Like