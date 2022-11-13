15 Best Side Hustles for Millennials

As the cost of living continues to rise and the job market remains uncertain, more and more people are turning to side hustles to make ends meet. In fact, according to a recent survey, 42% of Gen Z and 39% of millennials have a side hustle.

While some side hustles are more traditional, such as babysitting or dog walking, others are unique to the digital age, such as selling items on Etsy or becoming a social media influencer. No matter what your interests or skills are, there’s likely a side hustle out there for you. That’s why we want to give you a few ideas.

To help you get started on your way to financial freedom, we’ve compiled a list of 15 side hustles for millennials. From ride-sharing and pet-sitting to dropshipping and podcasts, these side hustles offer a flexible way to make extra money while pursuing your passions.

So if you’re looking for a way to supplement your income, pay off student loan debt, or simply want to explore some new opportunities, here are some ideas of the 15 best side hustle ideas for millennials.

Become an affiliate

Affiliate marketing is a type of side hustle that can be very profitable. As an affiliate, you promote products and services on your website or blog. When someone clicks on one of your affiliate links and makes a purchase, you earn a commission. There are many reasons why becoming an affiliate is a good side hustle for millennials.

First, it is a relatively easy way to start making money online. You don’t need to create your products or services. You simply promote other people’s products and receive commissions for each sale you generate.

Second, there are a lot of potential customers online. This provides a large audience for you to promote products and services.

Third, you can be your own boss and work from anywhere in the world. As long as you have an internet connection, you can work as an affiliate. This makes it a great side hustle for millennial travelers.

Finally, affiliate marketing can be very profitable. The average affiliate earns $65,800 per year, according to Glassdoor.

What you need

A platform – Instagram, YouTube, or your own blog.

A niche – as long as you’re passionate about something, go for it. There’s a huge chance that it’s going to bring you profit. For example, Brand Rated is an affiliate site with a section for fashion reviews.

An affiliate program – good examples are Amazon and Clickbank.

Content – to convince your audience that the product you’re affiliated with is any good, you need proper content.

Traffic – if you have a blog, try SEO. Otherwise, keep on making great content, and the purchases will come.

Call to action – your posts need to have a way of converting the visitor. Buttons, tables, boxes, and contextual links are some of the most popular types of affiliate CTAs.

Start a dropshipping business

Dropshipping is a type of ecommerce business where you sell products without having to carry any inventory. When a customer places an order on your website, the supplier ships the product directly to the customer’s door.

Dropshipping is a convenient and low-risk way to start an online business, and it’s growing rapidly in popularity. The industry is projected to reach USD 557.9 billion by 2025, with a growth rate of 28.8%.

It is a great option for millennials because it doesn’t require a large investment. Similarly to affiliate marketing, you can operate the business from anywhere in the world, and it’s easy to get started. You can pretty much earn a few bucks in your free time.

Such businesses make between $1000-$50,000 per month. A very lucrative side hustle if done right.

What you need

A niche – like with affiliate marketing, you should choose something you’re passionate about.

Competitor analysis – identify key competitors to establish the difficulty of the industry.

A supplier – the most common choice is AliExpress, albeit the products can sometimes lack in quality.

A store – usually, people go for Shopify.

Marketing – SEO, paid ads, content marketing, and free media coverage (for instance, through HARO) are some of the best strategies.

Write or edit as a freelancer

When it comes to freelance writing, some major benefits make it a great side hustle for millennials.

For one thing, freelancing is a great way to get started in the writing world without having to commit to a full-time job. You can pick and choose your projects, which means you can work around your other commitments. And if you’re good at what you do, you can start to build up a solid portfolio of work that will make it easier to get higher-paying gigs down the line.

Another benefit of freelance writing is that it’s relatively easy to get started. You don’t need any special qualifications or experience – all you need is a laptop and a good internet connection. Plus, there are plenty of online resources available to help you hone your craft and learn the ropes of the freelance writing world.

A common price point to start from is $0.10 per word, but the best writers can make as much as $1.50 per word.

What you need

A platform – Upwork and Fiverr are the market leaders.

Writing skills – you have to be confident that you can deliver the project.

A portfolio – even private projects just to show off your skills work well here.

Share your car

Car-sharing is a rapidly growing industry that offers an easy and convenient way for people to rent vehicles by the hour or day. For millennials, car-sharing can be an ideal side hustle. It’s a flexible way to earn side hustle income, and it doesn’t require a long-term commitment.

Plus, it’s relatively easy to get started: all you need is a clean driving record and a reliable vehicle. And since most car-sharing platforms allow you to set your own rates, you can control how much money you make.

What you need

A parking space – this is essential, as it’s where the car will be stored when it’s not in use. A driveway or a garage

A reliable car – it doesn’t have to be new, but it should be in good condition and well-maintained.

A clean driving record – this is a must, as car-sharing companies will conduct background checks.

A platform – a marketplace like Turo or Getaround is a good place to start.

Deliver groceries or food

With the popularity of apps like Uber Eats and Instacart, there’s never been more demand for delivery services.

Whether you’re looking to make some extra cash on the weekends or supplement your income during the week, delivering food or groceries is a great way to earn some extra money. Plus, it’s a great way to get some exercise and fresh air.

What you need

A vehicle – car, motorcycle, and bicycle are the most popular choices for doordashers.

A platform – UberEats, GrubHub, and Doordash are the biggest and most populated ones. Instacart and Shipt are smaller, but they pay better, albeit there aren’t as many clients there.

Transcribe audio

Audio transcription is a flexible gig that can be done on your own time, and the earnings can be pretty decent.

TranscribeMe, for example, lists $15-$22 per hour of audio, with top earners making $2200 a month. The average earner, meanwhile, makes $250 a month.

So if you’re looking for a side hustle that won’t interfere with your day-to-day life too much and that could potentially bring in some good money, audio transcription is worth considering. Plus, it’s a skillset that you can build on over time, so it’s a great way to invest in your future.

What you need

Quick and accurate typing – the better you are at it, the more money you can make.

Excellent grammar, punctuation, and spelling – mistakes are not tolerated with such gigs.

Good hearing – some audio files can be difficult to understand, so you need to be able to catch every word.

Start a blog

Not only can you use your blog to share your thoughts and experiences with the world, but you can also monetize your site through AdSense and other advertising programs. In addition, many affiliate marketing programs allow you to earn commission on sales of products that you promote on your blog. And best of all, you can start a blog for very little money.

If you’re feeling like splurging a bit more, then outsourcing the creation of your blog to an agency can be a good idea.

What you need

A hosting provider – Siteground and Bluehost are two of the most reliable services.

A niche – if there’s anything profitable and you’re passionate about it, you’ve hit the jackpot.

A website – either outsource the website to a dedicated team or create it yourself using WordPress or something similar that requires no code. There are tons of resources on the Internet that will help you with it.

Walk dogs

Though it may not sound like the most glamorous job, a dog walking business can be a great way to earn some extra money on the side. For millennials especially, dog walking can be a flexible and convenient way to make some extra cash.

There are a variety of dog walking apps and websites, such as Rover and Wag!, that makes it easy to find clients and get started. And since most walks only last 30 minutes or so, it’s a great way to fit in some extra work around a busy schedule. Plus, who doesn’t love spending time with puppies?

What you need

A platform – Wag! or Rover are the most common choices. That’s the easiest way of finding customers.

Supplies – a leash, collar, and poop bags. Of course, a treat or two can go a long way in making the puppy love you unconditionally.

Rent your flat as AirBnB

There are plenty of reasons why renting your flat as an Airbnb is a great way to earn some extra money as a millennial.

For one thing, it’s a very flexible way to make money – you can rent out your place for as long or as short as you want, and you can easily control how much you charge.

You’re also in complete control of who stays in your home, so you can screen guests in advance to make sure they’re the right fit. And since Airbnb is such a popular platform, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to attract a lot of guests and earn some great reviews.

The average income per apartment is $924, but it can vary tremendously, anywhere from $10 to $2000+. It depends on how much effort you put in.

What you need

A property that meets Airbnb’s standards for safety and cleanliness.

A state-issued ID or passport.

A bank account where you can receive payments from Airbnb guests.

Working knowledge of how to use the Airbnb platform (including creating and managing listings).

Start flipping websites

Website flipping is great to get started in entrepreneurship, and it can be a great source of passive extra income. There are a few reasons why flipping websites is a great side hustle for millennials.

First, it’s a relatively low-cost hustle idea. You don’t need to invest a lot of money in order to get started.

Second, it’s a great way to learn about online business and marketing. Flipping websites gives you hands-on experience with both of these important aspects of running an online business.

And third, it can be a great source of passive income. Once you’ve built up a portfolio of websites, you can start earning money from advertising, affiliate marketing, and other revenue streams.

On average, website flippers make $2000 a month and more. This is arguably one of the best side hustles where you can make some serious money. And you can start a proper small business off of that! Not all side hustles have that potential.

What you need

SEO knowledge – if you want to flip websites for a profit, you’ll need to know how to optimize them for search engines. This will make them more appealing to buyers and help you get a higher price.

A marketplace such as Flippa — This is where you’ll list your websites for sale. Make sure to set a realistic price and include plenty of information about the site’s traffic, earnings, and niche.

A niche – It’s easier to sell websites that focus on a specific topic or industry. This allows buyers to see the growth potential and makes it easier to market the site to their audience.

Launch your podcast

Podcasting is one of the hottest trends in media right now, and it’s no wonder why. Thanks to the proliferation of smartphones and other mobile devices, people are now consuming audio content more than ever before.

And with the rise of popular platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts, it’s easier than ever for listeners to find and subscribe to their favorite shows.

For millennials looking for a creative and affordable way to monetize their side hustle, launching a podcast is a great option. Not only is podcasting relatively inexpensive to get started, but there are also several ways to monetize your show, from advertising to sponsorships to product placement.

10,000 downloads can land you anywhere from $500 to $900, which is not too shabby.

What you need

A clear idea of what your podcast will be about. What is your story? Who are your listeners? What do you want to share with them?

A good microphone. This is important to produce clear audio that sounds professional.

Editing software. This will help you to edit out any mistakes or background noise and make your podcast sound polished.

A hosting platform. This is where your podcast will live online and where people will be able to listen to it. There are many different hosting platforms available, so choose one that best suits your needs.

Create a YouTube channel

As the world’s largest video-sharing platform, YouTube offers vast opportunities for content creators to connect with audiences and build a following. What’s more, thanks to YouTube’s partnership program, you can monetize your channel by displaying ads or charging for paid subscriptions. So if you’re creative, ambitious, and looking for a way to make some extra cash, setting up a YouTube channel is a great option.

1000 views can make you $3-$5, depending on your partnerships.

What you need

A strong sense of what kind of content you want to produce – You need to have a good idea of what kind of videos you want to make before you start.

An engaging personality – You need to be able to hold your viewers’ attention and keep them coming back for more.

Basic video editing skills – You don’t need to be a Hollywood filmmaker, but you should know how to make your videos appealing.

An even stronger work ethic to produce that content consistently – YouTube is a crowded space, and it’s hard to stand out from the crowd.

An understanding of both YouTube and social media algorithms – To get your videos seen by as many people as possible, you need to learn how YouTube and social media work.

Patience – it takes a lot of time and dedication to growing a successful YouTube channel.

Thick skin – you will face haters and trolls no matter how great your content is.

A willingness to learn and evolve as both a YouTuber and as a person – The YouTube landscape is always changing, and you need to be able to change with it.

Resell thrift pieces

For many millennials, the search for affordable, stylish clothing can be a never-ending quest. However, one way to score great deals on fashionable clothes is to shop at thrift stores.

While some thrift store finds may need a little TLC before they’re ready to wear, with a little creativity, it’s easy to find hidden gems. And, for millennials looking to make some extra cash, reselling thrifted items can be a great side hustle.

Thanks to sites like eBay and Depop, it’s easy to reach a wide audience of potential buyers. Plus, by reselling thrifted items, you’re helping to reduce waste and keep gently used clothes out of landfill sites.

There are many voices that proper reselling can make you as much as $100 a day. Of course, this will not always be the case. The average profit is $28 per clothing item.

What you need

Research what items are selling online. Compare prices on similar items to get an idea of what you can charge.

Inspect the items thoroughly before listing them. Look for any damage or flaws that could affect the value.

Clean the items thoroughly before shipping them out. This will help them sell faster and for a higher price.

Take great-quality photos of the items. This is important to show potential buyers what they are getting

Write well-written descriptions of the items, including any pertinent information such as measurements, materials, etc.

Choose an appropriate shipping method based on the item’s size, weight, and value. You don’t want to overcharge or undercharge for shipping.

Become a user tester

User testing is a process where companies test out new products or features with a group of target users before releasing them to the general public.

As a user tester, you’ll be given tasks to complete using the product or feature, and you’ll provide feedback on your experience. User testing is a great way to earn some extra money, and it’s also a great way to learn about new products and technologies, which makes for a great side hustle.

On top of that, as a user tester, you’ll have the opportunity to shape the development of new products and features.

UserTesting.com pays an average of $10 per 20-minute video. It varies from $3 to $60.

What you need

A laptop or desktop computer with an internet connection – all user testing is done online.

A microphone and webcam, or a smartphone/tablet with a camera and microphone – you’ll need to be able to record your voice and video while using the product or feature.

A quiet place to test from where you will not be interrupted – user testing sessions can last up to an hour, so you’ll need a quiet place where you can focus.

The ability to follow instructions and provide clear feedback – during the user testing session, you’ll be given specific instructions on what to do. You must follow these instructions and provide clear and concise feedback.

Complete online surveys

There are a number of different companies that offer online surveys, such as Swagbucks and LifePoints, and they’re a great way to make some extra money.

The best part about taking online surveys is that they’re relatively quick and easy to do, and you can do them anywhere – so whether you’re taking a break from work, on a lunch break, or just want to kill some time, you can easily make some extra cash. Plus, most companies offer some sort of reward for completing surveys and earning some extra bucks.

What you need

A computer or mobile device with an internet connection.

A valid email address – all online surveys will require you to sign up with an email address.

A list of reliable survey sites – there are a lot of survey sites out there, but not all of them are reputable. Make sure you only sign up with companies that have a good reputation. Swagbucks and Lifepoints are known to be reliable.

A willingness to answer questions honestly and thoughtfully. – surveys are designed to collect data, so you should answer questions honestly, even for your own peace of mind.

The post 15 Best Side Hustles for Millennials appeared first on Due.