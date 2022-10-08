Investors: STOP the INSANITY!

Lets talk about the #1 mistake made by investors during a bear market. Better yet, let's solve this problem by explaining how easy it is to actually make trading profits during a bear market. Remember the definition of insanity is doing the same thing expecting a different result. So lets try something new to get you on the right side of the stock market (SPY) action. Read on below for more.



I just read another email from a StockNews customer who says this bearish market has pushed them to the sidelines. And they will "Wait and See" to determine what to do next.

Sorry friends...this is just investing suicide.

There is no other way to say it. And yet, this is the most common response by investors when times get tough like it has in 2022.

I want to point out the insanity of this approach in the hopes to get people on a more successful investing path.

The Danger of "Wait and See"

On the surface, this seems so logical. To appreciate that the current market conditions are rough. And thus you will wait and see what happens next to then plot your course forward.

Now the reality check…

"There is ALWAYS a bull market somewhere"

This not just an amusing expression...but a statement of fact.

There is always something going up even in the darkest of times. And thus there is NEVER a good reason to be out of the market.

The key is aligning your portfolio with the prevailing trends. And since we are in the midst of a long term bear market, then what is going up are investments that profit as the market goes down like inverse ETFs and put options.

Inverse ETFs are just one of the tools I have used in my Reitmeister Total Return service to produce a +4.65% gain as the S&P 500 (SPY) dove over 15% to new lows (8/15/22 to 9/30/22).

Then you have Tim Biggam taking advantage of a string of winning put trades in his POWR Options service. Customers of this service have enjoyed a stunning +65.44% gain since the service opened in November 2021.

Inflation is Destroying Your Cash Accounts

Right now cash is trash.

The math is abundantly clear. Inflation is raging at 8% and yet your bank is paying you a small fraction of that which means that every minute your money is in cash...you are losing out to inflation.

So the "Wait and See" approach to move to cash is insuring you a hefty loss as inflation is such a silent killer of wealth. Thus, cash it is not as safe as you imagined.

This alone should have you curious to see if there is a better way in which to invest. Like the approaches discussed in the previous section in the Reitmeister Total Return and POWR Options service.

What to Do Next?

SPY shares fell $0.18 (-0.05%) in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, SPY has declined -22.73%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

