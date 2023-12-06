Vee stresses the importance of building lifetime value by capturing audience attention first before chasing immediate conversions.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This story originally appeared on Under30CEO.com

Gary Vaynerchuk (aka Gary Vee) is an entrepreneur and marketing expert known for his forward-thinking digital advice. Through books, speeches and online videos, he shares tips on grabbing consumer attention amid endless content noise.

He advises jumping on emerging platforms early before competition makes cutting through difficult.