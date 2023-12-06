This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

10 Creative Content Ideas Inspired by Gary Vaynerchuk to Break Through the Noise Vee stresses the importance of building lifetime value by capturing audience attention first before chasing immediate conversions.

By ILIAS ISM

Key Takeaways

  • Always focus on creating genuine value for people first before pushing products.
  • Measure what matters in terms of lifetime attention won versus one-off vanity metrics.
  • With testing and innovation, your content efforts can effectively drive brand building.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Noam Galai | Stringer | Getty Images

This story originally appeared on Under30CEO.com

Gary Vaynerchuk (aka Gary Vee) is an entrepreneur and marketing expert known for his forward-thinking digital advice. Through books, speeches and online videos, he shares tips on grabbing consumer attention amid endless content noise.

He advises jumping on emerging platforms early before competition makes cutting through difficult.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Marketing Gary Vaynerchuk Content Marketing Content Strategy Digital Marketing Premium Ramptonsyndication

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Kevin O'Leary Says to 'Survive the Rest of Your Life' You'll Need This Hefty Amount in Your Bank Account

The "Shark Star" explained the concept of passive income based on interest rates.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

6 Signs You Need an Executive Assistant

Executive or virtual assistants perform much more diverse functions than most people realize. Here are six signs you need to hire one.

By David Nilssen
Business News

George Santos Is Making Six Figures on Cameo, According to a New Report

He's on a path to eclipse his $174,000 Congressional salary.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

Here's How Our Company Tripled in Size By Creating a Culture of Bold Kindness

Here's how we've accelerated the growth of our company and developed our people by creating a culture of bold kindness.

By Cathy Thorpe
Business News

Amazon Is Offering Students $25 Flights Home for the Holidays

Amazon partnered with StudentUniverse to sell thousands of $25 tickets for Prime Student members.

By Sam Silverman
Business Process

50 Simple Questions to Ask Yourself Before the New Year

These questions, focused on branding and business growth, can help brands capitalize on past events and help you plan for the year ahead.

By John Emery