As a company leader, I try to positively impact my community whenever possible. Whether its youth programs, gender equity, career coaching, or anti-violence, we (Complete SET agency) create educational themed events as well as donate portions of revenue to social change. Cause models like this, whether grassroots or multinational, are increasingly important for businesses, large and small, to have at their operational core. Ensuring that your business is creating a positive impact is a necessary competitive advantage. In fact, a 2018 Conecomm survey found that 78 percent of Americans now expect companies to go beyond profits and to also positively impact society. Social impact is a broad term that refers to the positive change businesses have on their community. A company's emphasis on a level of corporate social responsibility, or CSR, can be an integral part of making your business more appealing to clients, employees, vendors, and investors.

I spoke with Harrie Bakst, co-founder of WCPG, a leading firm that specializes in cause marketing and consumer engagement with teams, leagues, athletes, celebrities, and brands. "As we move ahead in a new world, cause marketing and social responsibility for brands have gone from being an add-on to a must-have as part of consumer engagement," Bakst says. "If you are a leading a company today you have reevaluated and expanded your messaging and ties to all forms of community engagement as it is now one of the first things people are looking and asking for."