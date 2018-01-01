Tanner Simkins

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Complete SET Agency
Simkins is founder and CEO of Complete SET Agency, a full service sports entertainment firm that works with multinational brands, athlete entertainers, and accredited investors. Simkins holds degrees from the University of Miami and Columbia University. 

Creative Entrepreneur

Nobody follows their passion more ardently or takes bigger risks than an artist.
5 min read
Sports-Related Businesses

Ever hear of cornhole? It's an example of a sports niche that streaming services can grab on to and that can draw an audience, sponsors and big-time revenue.
5 min read
Music festivals

Coachella, Bonnaroo and Rolling Loud all illustrate an entrepreneurial vision in changing up the traditional music festival.
6 min read
Social Media

You would think college coaches would at least be on Instagram to help recruit players, but few bother.
4 min read
Entrepreneurs

The astounding popularity of Ric Flair is a textbook study in how to build and maintain a brand.
7 min read
Sports-Related Businesses

Sports are at the center of a vast array of businesses that use technology ingeniously to solve problems and boost their odds of success.
7 min read
Success Stories

Palmer, the patriarch of modern golf, amassed a fortune through his entrepreneurial and marketing skills.
4 min read
Recommended Reading

Innovative entrepreneurs are all habitual readers. You must read and learn to maximize success as a leader.
3 min read
Entrepreneur Mindset

Entrepreneurs should use a critical eye and build off the best practices of Olympics organizers to enhance their business.
5 min read
Adaptability

Approach your business game in the same manner Federer has approached the game of tennis.
3 min read
