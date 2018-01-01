Tanner Simkins

Creative Entrepreneur
Artists Passionate About Their Work Have Many Lessons for Entrepreneurs
Nobody follows their passion more ardently or takes bigger risks than an artist.
Sports-Related Businesses
Niche Sports Leagues Entrepreneurs Can Learn About, and Profit From
Ever hear of cornhole? It's an example of a sports niche that streaming services can grab on to and that can draw an audience, sponsors and big-time revenue.
Music festivals
How to Disrupt Live Entertainment: Lessons From Music Festivals Doing It Right
Coachella, Bonnaroo and Rolling Loud all illustrate an entrepreneurial vision in changing up the traditional music festival.
Social Media
March Madness Mystery: Why Are so Few Elite College Basketball Coaches on Social Media?
You would think college coaches would at least be on Instagram to help recruit players, but few bother.
Entrepreneurs
To Learn the Secrets of Long-Term Success Just Study This 50-Year-Long Wrestling Career
The astounding popularity of Ric Flair is a textbook study in how to build and maintain a brand.
Sports-Related Businesses
11 Sports Businesses Using Entrepreneurial Skills to Disrupt the Marketplace
Sports are at the center of a vast array of businesses that use technology ingeniously to solve problems and boost their odds of success.
Success Stories
Strokes of Genius: 3 Business Lessons from Arnold Palmer
Palmer, the patriarch of modern golf, amassed a fortune through his entrepreneurial and marketing skills.
Recommended Reading
Late Summer Reading List for Entrepreneurs, Disruptors and Innovators
Innovative entrepreneurs are all habitual readers. You must read and learn to maximize success as a leader.
Entrepreneur Mindset
5 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Rio's Preparation for the Olympics
Entrepreneurs should use a critical eye and build off the best practices of Olympics organizers to enhance their business.
Adaptability
4 Lessons About Being Indomitable Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Roger Federer
Approach your business game in the same manner Federer has approached the game of tennis.