We are sitting at the precipice of what feels like a material evolution point in the world of digital marketing. Gone will be the "good old days" of getting immediate exposure for your business through the Google Ads monopoly.

I have been a serial entrepreneur for over 25 years now. Each of the businesses I built included a healthy dose of search engine marketing, anchored by Google, the "big dog on the block." Google controls over 90% of all searches completed on the internet worldwide, a market share it has held for the last decade.

It was never imaginable that anyone could ever take Google down off its perch. But with all the progress artificial intelligence companies are making in the search world (e.g., ChatGPT recently launched SearchGPT), it may not be long before there is a "new sheriff in town."

That could be really bad news for most of us digital marketers who have grown to be dependent on Google over the years. This post will help you get in front of this pending avalanche on the cusp of happening.