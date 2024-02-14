If your marketing efforts don't produce measurable results, or at least aren't on track to, then they may be a waste of time and money.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Navigating the dynamic landscape of marketing as a startup founder often means encountering a barrage of trendy tactics that can obscure your focus and divert your attention from the core objective: fostering business growth and maximizing profits.

It's essential to approach marketing as a strategic investment. Whether you're allocating funds to a social media campaign or investing in a television ad slot, the underlying purpose should always be to amplify your return on investment (ROI). In essence, every marketing endeavor should be geared towards enhancing your company's profitability.

Related: 7 Key Traits of Marketing Professionals Who Deliver