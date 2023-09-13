Pursuing your company's marketing and growth goals is much more efficient with a results-focused expert on the team: key characteristics to look for.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To stay competitive and meet growth goals, a business needs an effective marketing program, of course, but the ways we reach and connect with prospective clients and customers have radically changed over the last few years. Today's marketing needs are exponentially more nuanced and complex than yesterday's focus on simply creating attention-grabbing logos and other branding elements.

Of course, aesthetics are still important. However, if you're looking for a true game-changing strategy, it's never been more vital to select a results-focused marketer — someone who understands that success is about creating observable, measurable outcomes that move an organization to meet revenue, sales and other goals.

Finding the right person means searching for a few key qualities.