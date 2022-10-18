Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

These days boring and generic formulas for success seem to be the standard (looking at you, Fast and The Furious, Part 37). Commoditization is everywhere, especially in many industries where are essential, such as restaurants and home services.

We tend to see the same marketing strategies and formats over and over again when watching competitors. It can be hard not to fall into the same trap. But, as long as you're willing to be bold, you can stand out.