Successful strategy implementation hinges not on perfect plans, but on leaders addressing the hidden psychological and cultural barriers within their organization that often sabotage execution.

In 1996, Robert Kaplan and David Norton identified the four barriers to effective strategy implementation: vision, people, management and resources. While these elements are essential, most leaders overlook the gap between employees' perceptions and reality.

In a survey by the Economist of C-suite executives 2013, 88% said executing strategic initiatives successfully is "essential" or "very important" for their organizations' competitiveness. 61% of those same executives acknowledged their teams consistently fall short in bridging the gap between strategy formulation and its day-to-day implementation. However, a recent study by Gartner in 2023 identified three causes — unclear responsibilities (34%), inability to cascade objectives (22%), and not having defined priorities (14%).

