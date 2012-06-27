Got a new spin on an old idea? Ditch the buzzspeak and use plain language to rise above the competition.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Some trend tag-alongs are just lame. Nobody needs a male-centric Pinterest--though, yes, Manterest exists. Really. What's next? Twitter for pets? But even if your smart business idea is part "me, too," it doesn't have to sound like, well, one of those. It all comes down to messaging.

Remember: There are some pretty significant market leaders who were all second- (or even third-) comers. Myspace hit the web before Facebook. AOL gave you mail before Google. The Walkman preceded the iPod. But who's standing now? So, even if your startup wasn't first on the scene, the right messaging can help you dominate.