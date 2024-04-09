No matter how big or small your business is, use Steve Jobs' philosophy to get greater customer satisfaction.

In the first article in this series, we introduced the concept of brand bank accounts, courtesy of Apple founder Steve Jobs. It is a very simple yet powerful idea to help startup founders and small business owners build trust with customers and other audiences. In this article, we are focusing on how to make deposits into your brand bank account.

What Brands And Bank Accounts Have In Common