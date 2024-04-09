The best way to grow your bank account is to avoid major withdrawals. The same can be said about your brand.

In parts 1 and 2 of this article series, we introduced Steve Jobs' concept of brand bank accounts and what it means for startups and small businesses. We also talked about how to ensure making consistent deposits in your brand bank account. But no matter how much you deposit in your bank, your balance will only remain healthy if you minimize unplanned withdrawals.

Let's examine how your team can deal with negative press and avoid brand challenges becoming brand disasters.

Here's What to Do When Trust Starts Dwindling