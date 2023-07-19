Brex made a corporate credit card that was a runaway success. But when they started making a bunch of other stuff, things went south. So they came up with an ambitious plan to reverse course.

This story appears in the July 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When a handful of Brex executives traveled to Santa Barbara for a leadership offsite in August 2021, instead of enjoying the breezy California beaches, they filed into a windowless, subterranean hotel meeting room. There, they holed up for three days — debating, soul-searching, and hair-pulling, their stress ricocheting off the four walls around them.

They were there to save the company.