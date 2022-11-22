Want to Be More Memorable to People? Ask Yourself This One Thing.
Sometimes less is more.
There's a thing that most of us do: Whenever we get someone's attention, we go into what I like to call "Density Mode."
We think in ideas per second, and value per word. If we have a minute of someone's time, we'll talk fast to squeeze in more facts. If we're giving a presentation, we'll stuff it full of charts and graphs.
Black Friday Subscription Sale - Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 50% off today.
Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.
Get 50% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE50 at checkout.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
I'm a Millennial Who Quit My Job Last Year to Do What I Love. Here's How I've Made More Than $300,000 So Far.
-
'This Is the Way It's Always Been': HarperCollins Workers Fight to End Historic Cycle of Unfair Wages
-
If You Have No Emotional Awareness as a Leader, You're Limiting Your Success. Here's Why (and How to Fix It).
-
-
He Scored $175,000 By Saying the One Phrase This Investor Wanted to Hear
-
How Veterans Can Get Started in Franchising Today Through IFA's VetFran Program
-
Going on 3 Dates a Week Dramatically Improved My Sales Skills. Here Are the Biggest Lessons I Learned.