Want to Be More Memorable to People? Ask Yourself This One Thing.

Sometimes less is more.

By
This story appears in the December 2022 issue of Entrepreneur.

There's a thing that most of us do: Whenever we get someone's attention, we go into what I like to call "Density Mode."

We think in ideas per second, and value per word. If we have a minute of someone's time, we'll talk fast to squeeze in more facts. If we're giving a presentation, we'll stuff it full of charts and graphs.

