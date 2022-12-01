Entrepreneur | December 2022

Signing out of account, Standby...
Entrepreneur magazine
December 2022
December 2022
Confused About Web3? Steve Aoki Dissects His Business to Show How You Can Make Money.
The DJ-turned-digital-entrepreneur has a gift for seeing the potential in strange things. Now, he's making a case for navigating the wild west of Web3.
5 New Products That Help You Avoid Distractions at Work
Whether it's cutting out the noise or getting caffeine into your system faster, these products help you stay locked in.
When I Lost My Hair to Alopecia, I Started Selling Wigs. In 'All My Bald Glory,' I've Helped Over 2,000 Women.
Sometimes, a painful diagnosis leads to a career calling you never imagined.
The Best Employees Want More Than Just Money. Here Are 6 Ways to Attract Them.
Decent pay is tablestakes. Six founders explain what actually keeps their top performers around.
No One Would Rent Me a Café In Trendy NYC Neighborhoods, So I Tried Something Risky. Now I Have Three Coffee Shops.
To get White Noise Cofee Co. off the ground, I had to believe that if I built my dream café, they would come.... wherever it was.
The Hottest Franchise Trends for 2023
Looking for a business to buy in 2023? We predict which franchise categories will thrive, and list top brands available in each.
Thinking of Buying a Franchise? These Four Industries Are Flaming Hot Right Now
Turns out eating breakfast, working out, riding a rollercoaster and getting a job have something in common.
Want to Find New Franchisees? Here Are 4 Ways to Fix Your Online Marketing.
With a smarter strategy, your next recruit is clicks away.
Turning a Franchise Business Into a Nonprofit? Here's How It's Done.
Challenge Island recently helped a franchisee in New Mexico transform her location into a nonprofit. Here, she explains why she made the decision, and how it works.
This Is the Crazy Process This Juice Franchise Went Through to Get USDA-Certified Organic. But It Sure Has Paid Off.
Clean Juice went above and beyond when they became the first USDA-certified organic juice brand. But to its founder, it was the right way to stand out in a newly crowded market.
Two Stanford Professors Explain How to Produce Hundreds of World-Changing Ideas In 1 Hour
Cramming everyone into a conference room to "spitball" is a disaster. But with some structure and a system, literally thousands of ideas are within reach.
I Couldn't Sleep. I Obsessed Over My Failures. Then I Found the Weirdest Cure — Flyfishing?
It's easy to buckle under the stress of entrepreneurship. I was on my last leg when I gave in, and tried flyfishing. What I learned out there in the river surprised me.
What Do Britney Spears' Perfume, Ghirardelli Chocolate and Toms Shoes Have In Common? They All Use This Overlooked Sales Strategy.
Customers want their experience to be as close to what the founder intended as possible.
A Machine That Turns Rotten Groceries Into Energy? Meet the Guys Making Waste Useful.
The founders of Divert are using old produce to create energy, but they're also helping grocery stores waste less food.
This Guy Saved Barbie From Cultural Extinction. He Did It by Asking One Big Question.
Not so long ago, sales of the tall, blonde doll were in a death spiral. Now Barbie is back in a big way.
Want to Be More Memorable to People? Ask Yourself This One Thing.
Sometimes less is more.
How Do You Keep Learning When You're the Boss?
It's be helpful to create an unofficial "board" of advisors who you can consult with, and feel less alone.
