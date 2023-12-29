You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Borjomi is a brand of naturally carbonated mineral water from springs in the Borjomi Gorge canyon of central Georgia. The mineral springs of the Borjomi valley were known to locals for over a thousand years. They reached greater recognition in the early 1800s. Today the Borjomi brand is an integral part of our culture and modern history. In this new large scale campaign, we wanted to depict three eras - the mythical one, which tells us the legend of the discovery of "Borjomi"; The 1890s, when "Borjomi" production began and the modern era. All three periods tell us about the life-giver power of "Borjomi" and the long history of the first Georgian mineral water.



Leavingstone created a unique song based on the motifs of a Georgian folk masterpiece, "Tsintskharo." We embedded traditional rhythmic melodies of Georgian folk dance songs in the second half of the song. And, the people performing Georgian national dances in the ad are the dancers from the Georgian National Ballet Sukhishvili. We specifically created the costumes, taking into account the traditional Georgian dance costumes and the illustrations from The Knight in the Panther's Skin, a Georgian medieval epic poem written by our renowned national poet Shota Rustaveli.

This professional campaign titled 'Liquid Myth' was published in Georgia in June, 2023. It was created for the brand: Borjomi, by ad agency: Leavingstone. This Audio, Film, and Integrated media campaign is related to the Other and Soft Drinks industries and contains 2 media assets. It was submitted about 9 hours ago.

