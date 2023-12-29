Borjomi - Liquid Myth Leavingstone created a unique song based on the motifs of a Georgian folk masterpiece, "Tsintskharo"
You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Borjomi is a brand of naturally carbonated mineral water from springs in the Borjomi Gorge canyon of central Georgia. The mineral springs of the Borjomi valley were known to locals for over a thousand years. They reached greater recognition in the early 1800s. Today the Borjomi brand is an integral part of our culture and modern history. In this new large scale campaign, we wanted to depict three eras - the mythical one, which tells us the legend of the discovery of "Borjomi"; The 1890s, when "Borjomi" production began and the modern era. All three periods tell us about the life-giver power of "Borjomi" and the long history of the first Georgian mineral water.
Leavingstone created a unique song based on the motifs of a Georgian folk masterpiece, "Tsintskharo." We embedded traditional rhythmic melodies of Georgian folk dance songs in the second half of the song. And, the people performing Georgian national dances in the ad are the dancers from the Georgian National Ballet Sukhishvili. We specifically created the costumes, taking into account the traditional Georgian dance costumes and the illustrations from The Knight in the Panther's Skin, a Georgian medieval epic poem written by our renowned national poet Shota Rustaveli.
This professional campaign titled 'Liquid Myth' was published in Georgia in June, 2023. It was created for the brand: Borjomi, by ad agency: Leavingstone. This Audio, Film, and Integrated media campaign is related to the Other and Soft Drinks industries and contains 2 media assets. It was submitted about 9 hours ago.
Credits
Creative Chairman: Levan Lepsveridze
Chief Creative Officer: Anze Jereb
Executive Creative Director: Levan Lepsveridze
Creative Director: Emily Koridze
Art Director: Bruce Lee
Sr. Copywriter: Keti Kipshidze
Copywriter: Qetka Magradze
Account Director: Zizi Nasrashvili, Ekaterine Ebanoidze
Design Team Head: Matassi Sulakauri
Design Team: Aniki Gelashvili, Giorgi Jinoridze, Eka Vekua, Mari Onavari, Nikita Mchedlishvili, Magda Janjalashvili
Sr. Account Manager: Salome Martiashvili
Account Manager: Mariam Simonishvili
Motion Designer: Luka Shvelidze
Administrative Team: Erekle Zurmukhtashvili, Natia Demetradze, Pikria Javashvili
Board: Giorgi Jinoridze
English Copy: Tatia Darsadze
Production:
Executive Producer: Meli Bagdavadze
Director: Dima Chkheidze
Dop: Sandro Darakhvelidze
Steadicam Operator: Merab Kiknadze
Production Coordinator: Tamta Navrozashvili
Line Producer: Nino Chkhikvishvili
1st AD on Set: Ninutsa Sinjikashvili
1st AD Prepro: Maia Imedashvili
Production Design: Polina Rudchik, Sandro Nadareishvili
Props Master: Zaza Vashakmadze
Set Design Assistant: Zaza Gogorishvili, Nika Badashvili
Decorations by Jimsher Berdzenishvili and KinoFactory
Gaffer: Giorgi Gogatishvili
Light Department: Vazha Aprasidze, Giorgi Gogbaidze, Akaki Kurdadze, Robert Araqeliani, Giorgi Chubinidze, Ghvtiso Melashvili, Shalva Leluashvili, Archil Samkharadze, Bidzina Chkheidze, Bidzina Chinchaladze, Datuna Arabidze
Camera Crew: Bacho Budu Iakobidze, Khatia Khalvashi
1st AC: Irakli Duru Zhgenti
Dolly: Ghvtiso Melashvili, Bacho Jakhua
Costume Designer: Ika Bobokhdze
Wardrobe Assistant: Mariam Sabanadze, Elene Zvanbaia, Nino Zvanbaia, Nini Natelashvili, Ana Pailodze
MUA & Hair: Madonna Chanturia, Teo Glonti, Eka Lomtadze, Nino Dashniani
Casting Manager: Nutsa Abashidze
Casting Assistant: Elene Kekelidze
Stunt Department: K2 Club
Stunt Coordinator: Giorgi Komakhidze
Location Manager: Inna Margvelashvili
Location Manager on set: Nino Jvania
Set Manager: Giorgi Peradze
Production Assistant: Ana Gazdeliani
Runners: Giorgi Tsikhishvili, Giorgi Barbaqadze
Special Effects: Ioseb Gvasalia, Dato Gvasalia, Alexandre Gvasalia, Sandro Gvasalia, Rostom Giorgadze, Stanislav Pestov
DIT Operator: Boris Ostaev
Drivers: Kakha Gugushvili, Goga Rodonovi, Lasha Kiladze, Giorgi Aslamazishvili
Cleaning Lady: Marine Lomidze
Catering: Belgian Waffle
Rental: Jaga Grip
Storyboard Artist: Irakli Toidze, Qetka Magradze
Photographer: George Kolbaia
Assisting Photographer: Elene Gomelauri
BTS Operators: Giorgi Chekurishvili, Dato Chekurishvili
Choreographer: Muro Gagoshidze
Ensemble: Georgian National Ballet Sukhishvili
Celebrity Shooting Team:
DP: Vigen Vartanov
Gaffer: Giorgi Gogatishvili
Camera Crew: Nika Ghoghoberidze, Tsotne Chkheidze
Focus Puller: Erekle Tskhelishvili
MUA & Hair: Ekaterine Chanchibadze
Producer, Vincent Perez Representative: Nikoloz Khomasuridze
Celebrity coordinator: Nini Saralidze
Catering: Fiesta
Post Production:
Visual Effects: Highway VFX
VFX Supervisor: Luka Jgarkava
VFX Producer: Levan Lapachi
VFX Lake Scene: Garnamatac
CGI Artist Tbilisi Scene: David Chabashvili, Irakly Zurabishvili
Music by Zviad Mgebry (POSTRED)
Vocals: Lua
Color Correction: Pavel Marko (UPP Prague)
Sound Design: Paata Godziashvili
Sound Production & Post-Production Service: Studio Phonograph
Sound Recording: Salome Akhaladze, Paata Godziashvili
Voice Casting: Artur Stepanyan
Voiceover Artist: Varlam Korshia
Translator: Daniel Tertichniy
Special Thanks to Beqa Adamashvili, Lili Ninidze, Michelle Lepsveridze, Borjomi Rangers and to all Cast & Crew members!