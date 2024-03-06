Giorgi Tsutskiridze of HawX, a visionary leader, Navigates the global success of CRM solutions and beyond

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The ever-evolving landscape of online business gives excellent opportunities to companies to offer comprehensive solutions and deliver outstanding service to demanding customers. Effectively managing customer relations, products, and finances is what everyone needs, and HawX does just that with a personalized approach and creative touch.

Since 2020, HawX has delivered international CRM solutions, swiftly carving its niche by offering an innovative suite of services that ensure seamless operations and guarantee significant Key Performance Indicator (KPI) boosts for businesses.

With a global footprint spanning three offices worldwide and operating on five continents, HawX already facilitates the growth and success of its business partners in over 40 countries.

It has positioned itself as a reliable and innovative company delivering services across seven domains: CRM and Design Solutions, Website Operations, Sportsbook Risk Management, Fraud Management, Product Management, and Financial Advisory solutions. The company's mission is to revolutionize customer engagement through excellent customer service and outstanding solutions for their businesses.

In an interview with Entrepreneur, Giorgi Tsutskiridze, a dynamic Founder and CEO of HawX, delves into the exciting story of the company, its achievements, future goals, and strategies that propel its success.

Georgi is a visionary and a driving force behind HawX, who not only wears the hat of the chief commercial officer at SPRIBE but also leads the development of another startup named Eruditu. His approach and dedication to all that he envisions are remarkable, making him the leader who guides businesses into a future where innovation meets customer service excellence.

Giorgi reminisces about the most significant challenge being establishing oneself in the international market. The company was founded and managed by young, motivated professionals eager to grow and develop the business. However, having a substantial network of people in the industry took it up a notch.

"One of the reasons for the rapid growth was the fact that I have a fairly large network of valuable contacts around the world, which I have accumulated during the stages of my career in international companies and years at Harvard Business School," says Georgi.

The company provides seven significant services that guarantee the boost of online business performance by running the latest - CRM, product, financial, and other types of management solutions for businesses that lead and guarantee their significant KPI increases.

"It was vital for our growth that the cooperation with our first partner was very successful. With a small team, we have dramatically increased the number of customers for our client in a short period of time. It was followed by several other successful projects that gave us the opportunity to show tangible results and further expand the circle of our business partners. Today, we are a company operating in over 40 countries, providing service to the most substantial companies in the world, and have undoubtedly achieved successful results." – states Georgi.

HawX keeps its momentum going by participating in international conferences and exhibitions, interacting with customers, and keeping its name and services relevant to the fast-changing industry.

"Investing in research & Development and constantly working on developing and redesigning the services is a prerequisite for retaining existing clients and exciting projects, as well as attracting new ones. We value our clients who come to us repeatedly and are willing to cooperate as we have learned that customer satisfaction is directly proportional to the company's success." - says the CEO.

HawX envisions its operations expanding to more countries and regions in the coming years. The company wants to establish itself firmly in the international arena and benefit from all opportunities that arise with the experiences and expertise of operating in different countries.

Giorgi shared the willingness and readiness to add more people to the team, open new offices, and offer services to as many countries as possible.

"We focus on the international market, as working globally allows us to learn more and grow faster. Besides, working in the international market is more interesting. In the modern world, when technology has erased physical boundaries, allowing people to work and collaborate from anywhere in the world why should we limit ourselves to just only one market and not go beyond the boundaries of one country? That's why we focused on foreign markets from the very start and decided to use our resources differently. We did not make any specific proposals to the Georgian market; even though Georgia is a small country, there are still some industry giants we would like to work with in the future. " – Giorgi explained.

Being the chief commercial officer of SPRIBE, Giorgi ensured that the company's ultimate focus is on innovative iGaming products & casino games, which are currently in demand.

Founded in 2018, SPRIBE soon changed the iGaming industry by introducing a new vertical game - Crash / Arcade games- to the industry. The company is best known for its flagship game, "Aviator," which gained popularity among Millennials and Gen Z. Recently, it reached a milestone of 10 million monthly players. SPRIBE is following the latest trends in online gambling, and company management is excited about the future prospects.

Another exciting project Giorgi is working on is Eruditu. A development-oriented educational platform that implements innovative methods, connecting academic experts to eager learners. Giorgi believes that with the help of Eruditu, anyone has the opportunity to acquire skills in demand without leaving home at one's pace and preference.

"About the idea of creating Eruditu, I can say that we just wanted to create a platform as convenient as possible where anyone could learn and afford quality education."- says Giorgi.

CEO Giorgi Tsutskiridze reflected on HawX's rapid growth, attributing it to a robust network and successful partnerships. Beyond its success, Giorgi's involvement in SPRIBE's iGaming products and Eruditu, an educational platform, exemplifies a visionary leader's approach to the business. Still, for budding entrepreneurs, he has a piece of very specific advice to get ahead of others.

"To be a successful entrepreneur, you need the ability to plan ahead. Use your overarching goals to set realistic milestones for your company's growth and development. In addition, taking risks at the right time is one of the crucial prerequisites for success." – says Giorgi.